Gifted DJ Kagiso "Kay9ine" Mokgatle expects debut album to hit high note









Kagiso “Kay9ine” Mokgatle Pretoria - Producer and DJ Kagiso “Kay9ine” Mokgatle from Ga-Rankuwa releases his debut album, Musically Gifted, today. Mokgatle, who is signed to House Afrika Records, said fans should expect to be impressed by his music. “This album is inspired by my love for music. I took my time working on it and kept the whole process to myself, just to protect my creativity and the peacefulness of no pressure and expectations.” Inspired by a love for music, he said his interest started at an early stage, when he was in the school choir at Lekgalong Primary School. He said his brother Kenny was a music enthusiast and DJ, and he followed him wherever he went for gigs. “I decided to be proactive and not just observe but to be active too. I started practising to DJ with the help of well-known DJs in Pretoria.”

The album features 10 tracks with a variety of Pretoria artists, such as Supreme Rhythm, Chief Joint, Phill SA, DJ Mreja and Neuvikal Sound.

“I would say my sound is a mix of Afro-soul and tech; the hard-hitting African drum mixed with synths and all the electro sounds followed by mellow strings,” he said.

He said he was working on more sounds and had a treat in store for his fans.

The resident SMU FM DJ mixes play on Fridays at 5.30pm. His future goals include winning awards and doing collaborations across the spectrum.

“I also would love to have my own deejaying and music production school one day; this way I can give a chance to children who have the same passion and interest in music as I do.”

