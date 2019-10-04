Mokgatle, who is signed to House Afrika Records, said fans should expect to be impressed by his music.
“This album is inspired by my love for music. I took my time working on it and kept the whole process to myself, just to protect my creativity and the peacefulness of no pressure and expectations.”
Inspired by a love for music, he said his interest started at an early stage, when he was in the school choir at Lekgalong Primary School.
He said his brother Kenny was a music enthusiast and DJ, and he followed him wherever he went for gigs. “I decided to be proactive and not just observe but to be active too. I started practising to DJ with the help of well-known DJs in Pretoria.”