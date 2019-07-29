St Mary's DSG grade 7 pupil Sarah Ebrahim designed a dress made out of recycled newspaper material. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - On Saturday, the Pretoria News featured a striking photograph of a dress with 65 flowers made from newspaper. The model, Sarah Ebrahim, 12, is part of the Grade 7 class at St Mary's Diocesan School for Girls and the dress was the result of a challenge to change trash to fashion. Included in the materials the girls used was plastic, bottle tops and CDs. The point of the challenge was to raise the girls’ awareness of climate change, preserving the environment, and the need for recycling plastic.

This ties in neatly with Environment Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy's maiden budget speech, an interview with her at the weekend and a piece about a clean up in Faeire Glen on this page.

Creecy identified priority areas for air pollution, including the Vaal triangle, and the need to do more to influence consumer behaviour regarding non-biodegradable plastics.

Plastic has a particularly devastating impact on the marine environment, and across the world there are moves to eliminate single-use plastic bags, straws, ear buds and plastic cutlery and plates.

Creecy is keen to work with suppliers and consumers to do the same here. She is also promoting the Good Green Deeds Campaign, and a national effort to clean up our country.

The plastics industry is involved in the recycling of the product into furniture such as benches for schools, and an important R25million collaboration between the CSIR and Japan for a project to combat marine plastics litter in South Africa was announced on Friday.

Kudos to schools such as St Mary's which encourage their learners to help in the broader fight to clean up our act.

