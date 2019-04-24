Megan Ferreira, Megan van Niekerk, Robyn Kingsley and Paige Moodlefrom Pretoria High School for Girls wearing their favorite costumes in commemoration of World Book Day. Picture: Abigail Moyo

Pretoria - To promote reading among the youth, Pretoria High School for Girls celebrated World Book Day under the theme Hans Christian Andersen, encouraging their learners to dress up as their favourite story character. The girls put in their utmost effort to showcase their favourite fairy tale characters dancing around in outfits relating to the tales of Snow Queens, Three Blind Mice, Red Riding Hood and The Seven Dwarves.

The learners expressed their enthusiasm for reading and the importance that reading holds not just for themselves but for South Africa as a whole.

Public Relations Officer, Kerry Du Toit said the celebration was a good initiative as it raised more awareness about reading, showing people that reading can be fun and educational at the same time.

“I am happy with the way our learners participated in today’s activities because it clearly shows that they put a lot of thought and effort into making the day a success.”

Learners at Pretoria High School for Girls wearing their favorite costumes in commemoration of World Book Day. Picture: Abigail Moyo





“There is always a need to learn and read. The best way to learn is by knowing how to read so I feel like reading is a necessity to everyone in the world,” Du Toit said.

World Book Day is celebrated with an effort to encourage the public to read more and challenge their perceptions around the reading and books.

Learners, Megan van Niekerk and Darcy Bebbinglow, agreed that reading is a fundamental form of escapism in their lives and that it is devastating that this is a luxury that not many school children are afforded.

The school says that they are very fortunate that their girls have access to such amazing novels and an abundant library, a resource that many other learners are not afforded.

To truly celebrate the core value of Word Book Day, Van Niekerk and Bebbinglow said that they would love to pass on their passion for reading by teaching children who have not been afforded this skill.

Pretoria News