Give up those drugs a #JHB2Sosha step at a time









KHUTSI MALALA, founder of #JHB2Sosha walk, which takes place next month. Picture: supplied Pretoria - Founder of #JHB2Sosha walk Khutsi Malala is visiting schools such as Amogelang, Soshanguve High and Kgomotso High giving motivational talks to officially launch the third annual walk from Joburg to Soshanguve. The walk, scheduled for November 5 and 6, is made possible by the Clean Up Squad and Baroka Funerals, in conjunction with Old Mutual. “This year the walk returns with a progressive twist. The organisers are looking to place 40 nyaope users in rehab. The placing of users in rehab will form part of the build-up to the 100km main walk,” said Malala, who graduated with a BTech in Journalism at Tshwane University of Technology yesterday. “As part of the launch, we are assisting nyaope users with applications for going to rehab. For the users to be admitted to rehab, they are required to get a medical certificate and counselling with a professional social worker.” This year’s walk will be done in honour of slain taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi, who was gunned down, allegedly by a drug dealer, in the Pretoria CBD in August.

Malala, who was Baloyi’s neighbour in Block IA, Soshanguve, said Baloyi was a hero. “We want to remember him by continuing to help by removing drug users from the streets. Bra Jabu was very brave and inspired us to rise up and fight even harder against drug abuse,” he said.

Ofentse Makate will be celebrating one year of sobriety when he takes part in the walk as its ambassador.

Makate, who smoked nyaope for 11 years, will be on a campaign to recruit some of the users he used to smoke with to kick the habit. “I am so excited that I will be speaking to my friends to show them that it is possible to be clean.”

The walkers will use the Old Johannesburg Road, with the first stop at Pretoria CBD. The following day they are expected to use the R80 to Soshanguve. The main reception of the walk will be at Baroka office, Stand 9559, Extension 2, Hebron Road, Soshanguve South.

Contact Malala on [email protected] or call 0849848045

Pretoria News