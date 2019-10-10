The walk, scheduled for November 5 and 6, is made possible by the Clean Up Squad and Baroka Funerals, in conjunction with Old Mutual.
“This year the walk returns with a progressive twist. The organisers are looking to place 40 nyaope users in rehab. The placing of users in rehab will form part of the build-up to the 100km main walk,” said Malala, who graduated with a BTech in Journalism at Tshwane University of Technology yesterday.
“As part of the launch, we are assisting nyaope users with applications for going to rehab. For the users to be admitted to rehab, they are required to get a medical certificate and counselling with a professional social worker.”
This year’s walk will be done in honour of slain taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi, who was gunned down, allegedly by a drug dealer, in the Pretoria CBD in August.