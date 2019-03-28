The Cape Town Marathon is fast becoming known internationally for its interest and beauty, says race ambassador Elana van Zyl-Meyer.

AS if the Cape Town Marathon was not international enough, the organisers of Africa’s only IAAF Gold Label-status marathon are intent on having increased representation from overseas athletes this year. The multi award-winning race takes place on 15 September and the expectation is that there will be more than 82 countries represented in the 42.2km race. After all, the race has had a 7% foreign participation increase year on year and the plan is for an increase of at least 15% this time around.

And the foreign participants who grace the race with their presence are not just your run-of-the-mill plodders out to have a good time in the Mother City - although there is a good number of those.

Given its Gold Label Status, the Cape Town Marathon is able to attract top-class marathoners who help take the race’s competition level up several notches. And when it comes to road-running, they do not come more top class than the Kenyans, do they?

Last year, the race organisers managed to bring to the race no less than four Gold Label Status Kenyan runners among the men’s elite and five others with sub 2:15 marathon personal bests. The two pacemakers were also Kenyan and they did an incredible job of helping local marathon superstar Stephen Mokoka to a record winning time of 2hr 08min 31sec.

Ethiopian, Moroccan and Spanish elite runners were also part of the race which earned its popularity partly due to its relaunch back in 2014 happening just after Cape Town had been announced by the New York Times as number one on its “52 Places to go” list.

The women’s field also teemed with Gold Label Status athletes last year, with SA’s very own Nolene Conrad among them. Again the east Africans dominated with two Ethiopians as well as Kenyans and a runner from Tanzania. Namibia, Australia and Great Britain were also in the mix.

The hope for this year is that there will be much more other countries sending their elite athletes to the race.

Race ambassador and former Olympian Elana van Zyl-Meyer explains just why the race is popular: “The route for the marathon, at sea level, is a beautiful and fast course which, as we saw in 2018, increases runners’ chances of breaking records. Add this to an eclectic mix of heritage buildings, sea views and mountain vistas, the southern suburb’s tree-lined avenues, coupled with a great vibe, and you have a marathon that’s fast becoming known internationally for its interest and beauty.”

No surprise then, that the Cape Town Marathon has garnered numerous accolades.

By last year, the marathon had itself won several awards, from the Sports Industry Awards’ 2018 “Mass Participation Event of the Year” and “Event of the Year” by Runners World SA, to a bronze in the Climate Change category at the Eco-Logic Awards. And, for the third year running, the race was accredited with IAAF Gold Label status, cementing its position as Africa’s “must run” city marathon.

“With South Africa ripe for a world-class accredited marathon, and overseas runners wanting the guarantee of organisational excellence, we are able to meet their needs and more,” explained race director Janet Welham.