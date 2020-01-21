Gloves off at Tshwane House









THE metro council is expected to sit again on Thursday as the EFF and ANC jointly attempt to dethrone the DA. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - The gloves have come off completely at Tshwane House ahead of yet another council sitting on Thursday, expected to pave the way forward regarding the bid by the EFF and ANC to unseat the ruling DA-led coalition. In the latest round, DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty yesterday blasted MEC in charge of local government Lebogang Maile, describing him as a bully. Moriarty, however, said Maile’s “huffing and puffing will not blow the Tshwane House down”. The metro council has met a few times - the latest last Thursday - to consider motions of no confidence against Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, speaker Katlego Mathebe, acting speaker Zweli Khumalo and Chair of Chairs Gert Pretorius. On each occasion, the sitting collapsed because of differences on who should preside over the item. It is this matter that will hopefully be resolved this time. Moriarty said the MEC had made variously attempted to put Tshwane under administration, but misapplied Section 139 of the Constitution. He then attempted a coup d’etat by sending officials to hijack control of council sittings, according to Moriarty.

He said that as if this was not enough, Maile accused speaker Katlego Mathebe of misconduct for her recusing herself when an item came up that involved her position and for insisting on her authority in terms of standing rules and law.

Moriarty said Maile refused to understand that his role was to oversee and not control. “Instead, he wants to act on the challenges of the legacy of problems inherited by the DA-led administration, citing some extreme form of failure.

“In doing so he completely disregards the fact that plans exist, independent bodies such as the National Treasury have given the council the thumbs-up and that there are ANC-led municipalities in his province that have massive problems.

“Maile should rather look to authoritative sources to determine what an MEC’s position really ought to be in respect of the Tshwane matter.”

He said Maile’s attacks had become personal. “He is frustrated and resents being shown up for being powerless. He is a bully. We will not allow anyone to continue to be bullied by him for a moment longer.

“We invite anyone being victimised by Maile or any of his cohorts to contact us and we will assist in whatever way we can,” said Moriarty.

Addressing the media in Mamelodi yesterday, Maile said he had written to the speaker following her refusal to meet with them.

He denied there was an attempted coup or failure to correctly apply the law in his bid to place the metro under administration.

“Later in the week we will make an announcement which will bring finality to the situation in Tshwane and that will ensure the council meeting takes place without any hindrance.”

Responding to Moriarty’s comments, Maile said: “The DA has to attack us in the manner that they are that is a reflection of the last kick of a dying horse.

“Mike Moriarty is a confused fellow; he is one of the people who threatened to take me to court and couldn’t.

“If we did not implement the law correctly - we know the DA is an organisation of cry babies - they would have run to court.”

Maile said it seemed the speaker was hellbent on ignoring all the rules that had to guide her.

The DA “will look at the law as we have various options. We will act decisively and make sure when council sits that it concludes its business and acts in the best interest of Tshwane.

“We will not impose a decision and they must find a solution.

“They are badly bruised; they tried this in Joburg and did not succeed and we intervened successfully.

"We will do the same here.

“Whatever happens in council must happen based on the will of the majority of councillors and ours is to ensure the condition is conducive for council to make whatever determination.”

Maile said they were required to consistently supply leadership and support to municipalities.

“We did not jump to conclusions when the council could not conclude its business.

"We opted to approach the speaker even before going to whips of political parties, despite receiving complaints from the EFF and ANC. The speaker has also not been willing to meet with us.”

He said they would also extend an invitation to the whips of parties and discuss with them before they make a determination which would be decisive.

Pretoria News