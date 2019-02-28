Aa Atteridgeville granny who lost her ID more than four years ago wants the Home Affairs minister and director-general to explain why they should not be jailed for failing to help her. Mambheleni Zulu, 75, said the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, nearly a year ago ordered the department, director-general and minister to issue her with a new ID.

This prompted Zulu's latest application to hold them in contempt of court. They should also explain why the police should not immediately arrest them and throw them in jail until such time she got her new ID.

Zulu said she first turned to court in 2017 to force the department to issue her with a new ID. In March last year the court granted this order. When nothing happened, she again turned to court in June last year to have them declared in contempt of court.

At the time, the judge did not want to grant the order as the previous order (to issue her ID) was not personally served on the minister and director-general.

Zulu said her lawyer had meanwhile instructed the sheriff to serve the previous order on the parties. But the sheriff said it was difficult, if not impossible, to get hold of them.

“My attorney advised me to raise funds to instruct the sheriff to further attempt to serve last year's court order on them. I have been struggling to raise such funds until now,” she stated.

Zulu said she received a state grant. Last month she went to a mall in Atteridgeville to withdraw money, but found she had insufficient funds. She was subsequently told the old SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards were no longer in use and had to be replaced.

Zulu said when she went to the Sassa office she was told that she needed an ID document. She explained she was struggling to get it from Home Affairs. “I was told that I would not be assisted without an identity document.”

The expiry date on her Sassa card was at the end of December, but she managed to withdraw money until February. Zulu told the court the matter was urgent, as her social grant was the only income she had. “I stay alone and I don't have enough food I have started begging for money from neighbours and friends.”

She begged the court to come to her rescue. Judge Hans Fabricius postponed the matter and ordered the application, and last year’s court order, to be personally served on the respondents.