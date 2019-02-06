SOME of the pensioners who were granted free entrance to the Pretoria Zoo yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

FOR two grandmothers and their sidekicks, visiting the National Zoological Gardens of South Africa - or Pretoria Zoo - yesterday was a thrill from the moment they started preparing for it. Mates Thelina Nogweleshe, 70, Thenjiwe Mqwathi and other senior citizens were given free entrance to the zoo to see, among other features, the aquarium and reptile park.

Mqwathi said she was beyond elated to visit the zoo with her friends as it was her first time.

She praised her friends for bringing her along to witness the beauty of the flamingos and other wild animals.

Mqwathi said the last time she had visited a zoo was when she was still a young girl. “This is a date for us; we were taken out to enjoy ourselves so we forget about all the things that stress us out. The scenery is perfect, the music even reminds us of our times so why not take this opportunity to enjoy this day to the fullest,” she said.

They came prepared for a great day with their sun hats; some sat under trees while scores came in carrying goodies to spoil themselves.

Pretoria Zoo’s Angeliné Schwan said they offered four free days for senior citizens throughout the year; the next one is in May.

“Our golden oldies must also get out and about, so it is a good experience for them to get to see the animals and the zoo because some of them might not be able to afford it.”