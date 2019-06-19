Panellists discuss innovations, challenges and lessons on growing a green SMME. Picture: Matlhatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - More than 800 young environmental leaders gathered at the CSIR yesterday for the start of a two-day session on the Green Youth Indaba to lead and listen to talks that respond to green agendas as they arise. Youth academics and entrepreneurs formed part of discussions, workshops, and networking to help generate solutions to the environmental challenges the world faces. Sustainable development and youth unemployment eradication through green skills was also discussed.

The two-day Green Youth Indaba aims to create a space for opportunities and present support programmes driven to skill and employ young people for a better tomorrow. The young people gathered made sure that whatever moves they made benefited the youth of the future.

Some of the key pillars of the discussions were youth employment, waste management, recycling; skills development, necessary aid and skills needed to tap into the green economy; water conservation and wetlands management; energy efficiency and renewable energy; the Fourth Industrial Revolution and technology advancement within the green economy.

The Sixth Annual Green Youth Indaba was hosted by the Green Youth Network in partnership with the City of Tshwane, Standard Bank, FP&M Seta, Merseta and Ewseta.

Acting executive mayor Abel Tau said it was encouraging to see young people taking the lead in a sustainable manner. He said mayor Stevens Mokgalapa's wish was to witness youth development being a cornerstone in the city.

“Success lies with you the mayor continues driving youth development within the City, he is always talking about young people. So you should understand that you are the future,” Tau said.

Mokgalapa was committed to creating a youth-driven city. Another commitment of Mokgalapa's was to manage and monitor youth development as he had plans to move youth development to his office, Tau said.

“The mayor wants to create a smart city for young people. That is a commitment he wants to live up to. As the City, we want to partner with you, so can you please in the next two days give us deliberate marching orders on what you want the City to do.

“That is the kind of leadership we want, innovative solutions. We look forward to transitioning with your help to a more innovative and sustainable city,” Tau said.

University of Pretoria head of political science Professor Siphamandla Zondi said the future of a sustainable world lay in the cumulative hard work of young people.

“In order to create a sustainable future, South Africa needs to focus on food production, manufacturing, mining and construction, safe drinking water, climate-smart economics, renewable energy, sustainable tourism and educational health," he added.

Another speaker was the chief executive of the Water Research Council, Dhesigen Naidoo, who spoke on creating opportunities for youth.

He encouraged young people that they had to do something with a track record, saying it had to be classical, new and innovative to be successful.

The objective of this year’s Green Youth Indaba was to go beyond exploring opportunities for youth within the green economy and to effectively explore and unpack necessary strategies that could create easy access to support and funding for green innovation and the skills transfer needed to eradicate youth unemployment and poverty.

Speakers of the day presented papers on how young people could effectively get themselves suitable jobs.

Pretoria News