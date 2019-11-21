Pretoria - Not all heroes wear capes and a classic example was when SifaneTalent Khoza, 46, picked up a phone with a R100 note on the street and went all out to find the owner.
The Good Samaritan showed up at the Pretoria News offices saying he had picked up an Iphone 5 which was inside a pouch with money in Pretoria North.
Khoza who lives in the CBD said he doesn’t own a phone but that did not mean he should not return the belongings to the rightful owner.
“I was in Theresa Park coming from a complex called Dora Ndiya and I came across a group of high school pupils and proceeded.
"A few metres away I came across a phone and picked it up.