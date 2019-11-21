Good Samaritan finds Iphone, R100 note brings it to Pretoria News to trace owner









SifaneTalent Khoza, 46, picked up a phone with a R100 note on the street and brought it to Pretoria News where the rightful owner was traced. Picture: Rudzani Matshili Pretoria - Not all heroes wear capes and a classic example was when SifaneTalent Khoza, 46, picked up a phone with a R100 note on the street and went all out to find the owner. The Good Samaritan showed up at the Pretoria News offices saying he had picked up an Iphone 5 which was inside a pouch with money in Pretoria North. Khoza who lives in the CBD said he doesn’t own a phone but that did not mean he should not return the belongings to the rightful owner. “I was in Theresa Park coming from a complex called Dora Ndiya and I came across a group of high school pupils and proceeded. "A few metres away I came across a phone and picked it up.

The Iphone 5 and a R100 note. Picture: Rudzani Matshili





"It rang immediately thereafter but I couldn’t answer it since I don’t own one myself and don’t know how to operate it.

"I also did not want to risk giving it to the wrong owner by asking people who it belonged to, so since I was coming to the CBD I decided to bring it here,” he said.

“I have always been an honest person and my heart was heavy when I thought of the stress the owner might have had upon realising that he or she had lost the phone and money,” he added.

The Pretoria News security guard looked at the last calls and then dialed a number which happened to be a friend who was with the owner.

The elated owner, a Grade 9 pupil Mathabo Hoeana from Orchards, north of the city said Khoza restored her faith in humanity.

The teenager said she was on her way from writing exams when she realised she had lost her cellphone.

“I feel so happy and grateful. May the good Lord bless him,” she said.

Pretoria News