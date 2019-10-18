Tshwane Metro Police Department Constable Kwele Ngako, 27, lost her Moloto home last week to a fire while she was at work.
Yesterday, the City of Tshwane, the Metro Police, as well as the Ethiopian and Eritrean business communities in Pretoria, known as Habesha, lent her a helping hand.
They handed over electrical appliances, beds, clothes, blankets, money and more to the family, which has since been relocated to accommodation at the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve.
Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told the family the City had said they could stay at the house there until they found their feet.