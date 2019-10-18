Good Samaritans aid Moloto cop's family after fire destroyed home









LINAH NGAKO with her Tshwane Metro Police constable daughter Kwele Ngako and her son Gareth during the handing over to them of several donations, including a house, yesterday. The family was displaced after a fire gutted their home. Pretoria - It was all smiles and tears of joy yesterday after a family who lost all their belongings when their house was gutted by fire last week received donations and a home. Tshwane Metro Police Department Constable Kwele Ngako, 27, lost her Moloto home last week to a fire while she was at work. Yesterday, the City of Tshwane, the Metro Police, as well as the Ethiopian and Eritrean business communities in Pretoria, known as Habesha, lent her a helping hand. They handed over electrical appliances, beds, clothes, blankets, money and more to the family, which has since been relocated to accommodation at the Faerie Glen Nature Reserve. Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba told the family the City had said they could stay at the house there until they found their feet.

Ngako said she was at work when the fire broke out.

“My mom Linah said she returned from church around 3pm and took a nap. She was woken up by a sound coming from the kitchen, but did not see anything. However, when she checked she saw that fire had already engulfed the curtains.

“She called the neighbours to assist, but it was too late. When the emergency personnel arrived, everything had already burnt down.

“We are still not sure what caused the fire,” Ngako told the Pretoria News yesterday.

She said the family was very thankful and appreciative. “Words are failing me.

“As a family, we are really happy and appreciate everything given to us.

“We were given new beds, a fridge, clothes, etc I am just overwhelmed by this. May God bless these people,” she said.

Mahamba said he was happy with the swift response from members of the City’s police.

“I would really like to thank everyone who contributed to this initiative,” he said.

Pretoria News