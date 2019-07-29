CITY manager Moeketsi Mosola has agreed to part ways with the metro with effect from July 31. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa is reported to have expressed his disappointment with outgoing city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola. According to a fly on the wall during a closed council meeting last Thursday, at which Mosola’s fate was sealed, the mayor was adamant he was not willing to allow the status quo, which he described as an “administrative nightmare”, to continue.

The leaked report spelling out Mosola’s exit terms literally states that the city manager had to go in order to stabilise the administration and for the metro to focus on service delivery.

In essence, Mokgalapa was saying his administration could not be stable with Mosola at the helm.

Further, since his arrival in February, the mayor has positioned himself as being service delivery orientated. In saying Mosola had to go in order for the city to focus on service delivery, it can be concluded that Mokgalapa did not believe he would be able to focus on this crucial aspect of local government with Mosola in charge.

The experienced administrator was praised by then mayor Solly Msimanga when he was appointed on a five-year term in 2017. He had, after all, come with a big reputation, including being chief executive for SA Tourism and acting in the same role for the International Market Council, now known as Brand South Africa.

However, once he got settled in, scandals started rolling in, including the infamous Marietha Aucamp qualifications matter. The former chief-of-staff was sent packing after she was found to have been dishonest about her qualifications.

Msimanga twice tried to get council to suspend the city manager, but failed because the opposition parties had not supported the move. Towards the end of his mayorship, Msimanga had asked DA national and provincial leaders for intervention, saying Mosola was uncontrollable and that his conduct was hampering service delivery.

The city manager went on to conduct an audit of qualifications of senior managers. That probe targeted people in the office of the mayor, and the next to fall was mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi and executive director Stefan de Villiers.

The straw that finally broke the camel’s back was the GladAfrica tender scandal. While the contract was cancelled, the relationship between Msimanga and Mosola hit rock bottom.

The two leaders were reportedly not even sitting together in meetings by the time Msimanga left what appeared to be the sinking ship and headed for the provincial legislature.

Both the auditor-general and an independent report found the awarding of the tender was irregular.

In challenging the independent report, Mosola used municipal money without permission, and authorised a trip to China by officials by signing on behalf of the mayor despite not being authorised to do so.

Rumours started sneaking out of Tshwane House, including that staff morale was low because of challenges in the administration.

It is unfortunate that Mosola and the mayor have pledged secrecy as one of the terms of his departure. We will never get to know the extent of the damage caused by Mosola to the Tshwane brand. What we do know is that when he locks his office for the last time on Thursday, he leaves with his professional reputation intact after the investigation which found against him in the GladAfrica matter was nullified as part of the exit agreement.

He also gets a huge payout for the two years or so that remain on his contract while at it.

Mudzuli is Pretoria News assistant editor. He writes in a personal capacity.

Pretoria News