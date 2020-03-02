Governance crisis in City of Tshwane

Pretoria - The MEC in charge of local government Lebogang Maile is in consultation with various government stakeholders, labour and political parties in a bid to break an impasse among councillors in the City of Tshwane. His spokesperson Castro Ngobese said Maile was working to resolve the leadership crisis in the metro. The metro is in crisis following the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and the expiry of the three-month contract of acting city manager Makgorometje Makgata. The executive which served under Mokgalapa was automatically dissolved along with his resignation. Ngobese told the Pretoria News that Maile wanted council meetings to take place so that councillors could execute their function of accelerating service delivery.

“What is happening in council is not in the best interest of the people of Tshwane.”

Ngobese said the provincial government was not willing to run any municipality, saying information peddled that Maile wanted to take over the metro was false.

“The MEC has powers in terms of the Constitution to make sure that local governments, irrespective of the political party in office, work for the electorate.

“Therefore we can’t abuse powers in order to serve the interests of a particular party,” he said.

Ngobese emphasised that Maile was interested in making sure that the needs for service delivery for the people in the City were met.

“And for that to happen council must meet and take proper decisions that are going to accelerate service delivery.”

Ngobese said the immediate solution would be for council to sit and address all the service delivery challenges facing the City, and also appoint a permanent city manager as well as a new mayor.

“This crisis is not out of our own creation as the provincial government, but the result of infighting among parties represented in council, hence we are calling on those parties to rise above political allegiances,” he said.

It was too early to entertain those making calls for fresh elections in the capital, he said.

On Friday, the ruling DA made a failed attempt to extend the contract of Makgata during a hastily- convened special council meeting called by speaker Katlego Mathebe.

The sitting didn’t go ahead because both EFF and ANC councillors were absent, leaving council without a quorum.

SA Municipal Workers Union regional spokesperson Mpho Tladinyane lashed out at Mathebe for convening a special council meeting without having first called a programming session for all political parties representatives to decide on the agenda.

He further bashed all councillors, saying they were becoming irresponsible.

“It is no longer about service delivery,” he said.

He said the union had requested a meeting with Maile “so that we can have an appreciation of what is happening in council”.

Tladinyane expressed disappointment about the failure by council to pass an adjustment budget, saying it would affect payments of overtime hours of workers.

The union is due to convene a meeting of shop steward to brief them about the latest developments.

“If it comes to a push we will end up calling our members so that they can understand what the issues are,” Tladinyane said.

DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams expressed disappointment that the ANC and EFF failed to attend the special sitting on Friday.

He said the absence of an accounting officer would affect service delivery to residents and the salaries of City employees.

“It is ultimately the residents of Tshwane that will suffer because the disruptions of council programmes are aimed at stopping service delivery - at the expense of the residents,” he said.

The conduct of the ANC and EFF councillors was a clear breach of the code of conduct for councillors, Williams said.

“In light of this and the fact that this is the sixth meeting where the members have either walked out or failed to attend, all councillors from the ANC and EFF caucuses will be referred to the special leave committee to investigate breaches and conduct.

“This investigation will be able to determine which sanction for non-attendance of meetings as per Section 4 of the Systems Act would be most fitting in this regard,” he said.

