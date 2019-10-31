He said demands made by the group to be evacuated from the country and relocated to other countries had nothing to do with the City.
He was reacting to an urgent court application by the Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association and the Waterkloof Homeowners’ Association at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.
The legal matter, expected to be heard in court on November 5, was spurred by about 300 foreigners who have been camping outside the UN building for more than two weeks.
Mokgalapa said: “It’s unfortunate that the City is being thrust into a debacle that extends beyond our mandate, thus painting the City in a negative light.”