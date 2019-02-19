David Makhura

PREMIER David Makhura yesterday used his State of the Province Address (Sopa) to take a snipe at his political rival Solly Msimanga and the DA-controlled Western Cape government. “It is tough to be in control of a province such as Gauteng. It is also tough to control a small municipality,” Makhura said.

The jibe was evidently made as an attack on Msimanga for his decision to officially quit as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane last week.

Now, Msimanga is trying to replace Makhura as premier of Gauteng - a challenge Makhura appears ready to muzzle.

During his address yesterday, Makhura told thousands of his audience and special guests that Msimanga had led a municipality which was allegedly regressing since his election after the August 2016 local government elections.

Makhura made the same allegations against the City of Johannesburg under Herman Mashaba.

Makhura's comments came as the ANC and DA were both hoping to individually secure majority votes in the May 8 national elections.

Makhura told his audience that in his view Gauteng was also also performing better than the DA-controlled Western Cape government.

“Gauteng is now the best performing province with regards to Grade 12 results. Eight out of the 10 best performing districts in the country are in Gauteng and all our districts perform above 80%. Our province contributed the largest number (43%) of bachelor passes nationally in 2018."

Throughout his address, Makhura compared the performance of Gauteng to that of the Western Cape and little or no mention was made about other ANC-controlled provinces such as the Free State whose health departments came under serious attack in the recent past.

But as for Makhura, his government had since he took office in 2014 increased the number of employed people from 4.7million to 5.1million in 2018.

“The Western Cape is celebrating the fact that the provincial economy created 500000 jobs since 2009, while Gauteng created almost the same number of jobs in five years.

"In 2018, Gauteng made the largest gains - 172000 news jobs. This is half of the jobs created in our country in 2018,” Makhura said.

In his reaction, Msimanga said Makhura would be remembered as “Premier of Empty Promises” who was unable to curb corruption in his government.

“Corruption and greed during the premier’s time in government have seen R20billion of wasteful, unauthorised and irregular expenditure being reported by the Auditor-General,” Msimanga said.

One of his priorities when elected premier, Msimanga said, would be to set up a commission of inquiry into state capture in Gauteng.

He dismissed Makhura’s claims of regression in Tshwane and Joburg, saying the DA turned things around since the party took control of the two metropolitan councils.

“Our mission will not be complete until we have taken control of Gauteng to effect even greater change to the people of this great province,” Msimanga said.