Grace Bible Church gets chapter, verse on Covid-19

day hosted a special service dedicated to raising awareness of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The service followed a meeting of the church’s leadership to discuss concerns around Covid-19, which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Grace Bible Church has more than 60 branches countrywide, and its services are attended by over 30 000 members every Sunday.

Grace Bible Church Presiding Bishop and founder Mosa Sono said it was best that the church addressed Covid-19.

A presentation was made on the history of the virus and the preventative measures that people can take to safeguard themselves.

The experts recommended basic hygiene and advised people to self-isolate if they were not feeling well enough to go to work.

They emphasised that reported cases in the country related to people who had travelled abroad recently.

In the main presentation, Dr Noluthando Nematswerini focused on Covid-19 transmission and ways to prevent it.

The doctor reiterated that people needed to promote clean hygiene by regularly washing their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds.

“We also have to disinfect surfaces,” she said.

“If you suspect that you may have the virus, the nationwide coronavirus hotline is 080 002 9999. Let us work together in preventing this disease to spread.” Nematswerini urged those who displayed symptoms not to go to hospitals or doctors because this would expose others to infection.

She also discouraged people from buying up supplies of latex gloves and face masks, saying these should be left for those who work in healthcare facilities.

Nematswerini said elderly citizens were mostly at risk of contracting the virus. She advised people to go for a flu vaccination, saying a combination of flu and coronavirus would place people at higher risk.

She noted that while there was no vaccine for Covid-19, experts were working on a cure, a process which could take between 13 and 18 months.

The church has stopped people from shaking hands and hugging. Sono also announced that when praying for people, pastors would no longer lay hands on them. The church will also have soap and hand sanitiser at all its branches.

Congregants who display Covid-19 symptoms have also been advised to stay at home and be part of proceedings through the church’s live-stream service.

Sono called for calm and encouraged people to be extra cautious without being alarmist.

The bishop said “every generation goes through challenging times and this is one of those matters that needs us to hold on to our faith and pray for a vaccine to be found in time to save lives”.

“We are aware that the majority of those who were diagnosed early and received treatment have recovered well enough to return to their normal lives in other countries. “We believe in the steps that are recommended by health professionals and urge all of us to be calm and not panic, as this too shall pass.”

Pretoria News