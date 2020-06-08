Grace Bible Church has first service under ‘new normal’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Grace Bible Church on June 7 resumed its Sunday service, albeit under the “new normal” as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The church, which has branches across the country and abroad, was among the religious organisations that last held Sunday services two months ago when the country went into a national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, Grace Bible Church founder, Presiding Bishop Mosa Sono, continued to deliver the “word” live on Soweto TV every Sunday and through social media platforms. Sunday’s service was also accessible on these platforms. In addition, the church’s daily prayer hour between 5am and 6am via Facebook is followed by thousands of people.

The service on Sunday was held in line with the provisions of alert level 3 of the lockdown, which allows for religious gatherings to resume under strict conditions and with safety measures to ensure churches do not become the breeding ground of the virus.

In terms of the regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a fortnight ago, only 50 congregants, wearing masks and observing physical distancing, are allowed to gather. Places of worship also have to be fumigated.

Ramaphosa said: “Any religious rituals that carry even the slightest possibility of exposing worshippers to risk should be avoided”

Last week, Grace Bible Church said it had taken a decision to reopen only the main campus in Pimville for now.

Taking to the pulpit for the first time since March, a fired-up Sono said the service was for leaders and pastors while the rest of the congregants joined in on TV and social media.

He said the gathering was a preparation for the time when services would be open to the prescribed 50 people.

“We are excited. Thanks for joining us on TV and social media in recent months,” he said.

“What we are doing today is to get our systems well-oiled, with service attended by just pastors and leaders, to make sure everything works perfectly.

“These are unusual times. We will announce when the day will be, that all 50 allowed by law will be able to come to church at the same time.”

The church has a helpline for those requiring counselling during the day and has donated food and protective equipment to the Gauteng as well as Western Cape governments.



* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News