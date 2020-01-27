Lesufi was guest of honour and keynote speaker during 19th annual Achievers Awards, a special service dedicated to the matric class of 2019 at Grace Bible Church. The service was held in Pimville, Soweto, and streamed live to almost 50 branches of the church and other locations across the globe.
Lesufi said that despite the tough challenges the department had been facing, he was happy to be celebrating the matric class “and not retrieving drowned learners” or “issuing death certificates”.
He also took a moment to “boast” about the fact that Gauteng had more districts in the country’s top 20 in last year’s matric results than any other province.
Lesufi said he was proud too that schools in townships were now performing better than their counterparts in more affluent areas. “See, we are fixing things,” he said.