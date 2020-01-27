Grace Bible Church honours class of 2019









DIMAKATSO LETHABO MAKWINGE, who matriculated from Fred Norman Secondary School last year, is congratulated by MEC Panyaza Lesufi during Grace Bible Church’s Achievers Awards yesterday. The recipients were given a trophy and an education grant of R25 000. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Yesterday MEC Panyaza Lesufi said his department was doing all it could to fix schools in the province. Lesufi was guest of honour and keynote speaker during 19th annual Achievers Awards, a special service dedicated to the matric class of 2019 at Grace Bible Church. The service was held in Pimville, Soweto, and streamed live to almost 50 branches of the church and other locations across the globe. Lesufi said that despite the tough challenges the department had been facing, he was happy to be celebrating the matric class “and not retrieving drowned learners” or “issuing death certificates”. He also took a moment to “boast” about the fact that Gauteng had more districts in the country’s top 20 in last year’s matric results than any other province. Lesufi said he was proud too that schools in townships were now performing better than their counterparts in more affluent areas. “See, we are fixing things,” he said.

Veteran broadcaster and church volunteer Ike Phaahla presided over the event. “Today we plant a seed that you should not only live for yourselves but for others as well. Achievers are normal people who stand up for what they believe in through learning, dedication and adapting.

“Go out there do not forget the discipline that has shaped you. Instead, embrace and cultivate good habits,” he said.

Sifiso Sibiya, a past recipient of the award, had words of advice for the class of 2019: “Look up, for there is a God who wants you to succeed and he will help you. Count it a blessing if you are surrounded by those who are on the same journey as you.”

Katlego Thaba, motivational speaker recipient of the award in 2009, told the congregation he became an actuary at the age of 25.

“It is with a thankful heart that I stand before you,” he said.

The recipients came from all over Gauteng.

Hlatshwayo Mentor Enrique Avino from Nellmapius Secondary School, who obtained six distinctions, received a trophy and an education grant of R25 000.

Other recipients included Mathapelo Morobi of Phumlani Secondary School in Ekurhuleni, who obtained seven distinctions; Eva Kabo Tladi from Sikhululekile Secondary School, Tshwane North; Keitumetsi Phemelo King from Madiba Secondary School in West Rand; and many others.

There were also awards for the schools that produced the best learners.

They were given trophies and R20 000.

