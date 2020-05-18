Grace Bible Church steps up aid efforts to curb virus

Pretoria - Grace Bible Church has joined the fight against Covid-19 with a comprehensive programme of activities that includes providing assistance to indigent families. On Friday, it donated personal protective equipment to communities in Gauteng. The donations were handed over to acting MEC for Social Development, Panyaza Lesufi. Today, the church is making a similar donation to the Western cape government at Khayelitsha Hospital. Grace Bible Church also made a contribution to the Solidarity Fund. In his address to the church community yesterday, presiding Bishop Mosa Sono said: “We are grateful to God that we have been able to give some relief to people who are in need, and the need is still great and we are not able to reach as many people as we would like to reach as we use the resources that we have.

“We are therefore appealing to those who are able to donate and help us reach out to people and give some relief. Please donate to our NPO, Itireleng Community Outreach programme, details of which are available on our website.”

The church, which has branches all over the country and services joined by thousands of people locally and abroad every week, was among the first churches in the country to heed the call by government to ban gatherings in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. It educated its congregants about the virus during a special service in March.

After the national state of disaster was declared, the church cancelled its three-day annual Good Friday Celebration, which was due to take place at Orlando Stadium over the Easter weekend, one of the largest religious gatherings in the country.

Sono said the donations were aimed at supporting government’s efforts in its bid to slow the rate of infections and flatten the curve.

“It is all shoulders to the wheel as we follow the example of our Lord Jesus Christ by helping with material needs where we can, giving pastoral support and spreading the gospel through various platforms in these tough and challenging times,” said Sono, founder of “the church that dreams”. “We are dealing with a virus that has disrupted lives like never before in our history. Challenges are everywhere and we need to come together if we are to defeat this virus.”

Sono encouraged communities to respect lockdown rules and assist officials in discouraging unnecessary movements. “Let us all stay at home to save ourselves, loved ones and those around us,” he said.

Since the lockdown, Grace Bible Church has continued with Sunday services online and on free-to-air Soweto TV from 9am.

Sono said it was important to continue encouraging people during this difficult period in the world with the word of God. “Let us all stay positive as this too shall pass.”

Pretoria News