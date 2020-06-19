Grace Bible Church suspends services to protect congregants

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - After initially resuming Sunday services under the “new normal” on June 7, Grace Bible Church has resolved to suspend that decision with immediate effect. In a statement yesterday, the church said its bishop’s council, led by presiding bishop and church founder Mosa Sono, met on Wednesday night and resolved that the well-being of congregants was critical during this unpredictable time. The church’s highest decision-making structure concluded that because of the rising number of infections, and the many lives lost, it would be prudent to suspend all services. This is part of helping to prevent the increase of infections, especially in hot spot areas. “After careful consideration, we have decided to support all efforts to minimise infections by cancelling all physical church services. We will continue to broadcast sermons and also stream them live on social media,” Sono said.

“Our pastors will also be available to provide support when it is needed. We are also in support of a multi-sectoral committee convened by our government to find solutions to the non-adherence of Covid-19 protocols in some neighbourhoods and to address the scourge of gender- based violence.”

The bishop’s council also urged members of the church to continue praying for the nation and support those less fortunate through donations of food and other essentials.

The church, which has branches across the country as well as abroad, was among the religious organisations that last held Sunday services two months ago when the country went into a national lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, Sono continued to deliver the “word” live on Soweto TV every Sunday and through social media platforms. In addition, the church’s daily prayer hour between 5am and 6am via Facebook is followed by thousands of people.

The service on June 7 was held in line with the provisions of alert level 3 of the lockdown, which allows for religious gatherings to resume under strict conditions.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News