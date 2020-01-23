During service on Sunday, Grace Bible Church founder and Presiding Bishop Mosa Sono told the congregation that it would not be sustainable to start paying the musicians.
“We had great instrumentalists who were serving here, but because some of them are musicians they needed to be paid. There is nothing wrong with that, I must say, but I’ve always been aware that our church is growing, and we have many churches now. If we’re going to start paying instrumentalists, it’s not sustainable, comrades,” he said.
“Not only that. In our church, we survive through volunteerism. That’s the DNA of Grace Bible Church. To me there’s no difference between a musician and a parking attendant. They’re all volunteers.
“The only difference is that instrumentalists volunteer and you see them on stage but it does not mean they’re more important than anybody. We have people in our church who are here early in the morning and late at night, all kinds of departments.