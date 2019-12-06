Grade 1 and 8 children offered places too far from where they live - parents









MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Many parents are unhappy with the Gauteng Department of Education placing their Grade 1 and 8 children in schools that are too far from where they live. According to the parents, they did not apply for places at these schools when the online application system opened months ago. They said they would not be able to pay for transport to schools that were far from their homes. A Proclamation Hill parent said she applied to three schools that were within 2km from her home and near her place of work. Her child, who has to go to Grade 1 next year, was, however, placed in a school in Valhalla, 12km away from her home and even further from her workplace.

“I filled in the form (on) November 13 to object the placement in Valhalla and submitted all relevant documents; to this day there has been no communication.

“I’m told that I must fill in another objection form. As a parent, what do I do when the district officials don’t do their job? There’s uniform and stationery that must be bought.”

Mphati Ramphele said he was very disappointed in the department, because his child was also placed too far, and he had no idea what he was going to do.

He said his child was placed in a school that he didn’t even apply for in Ga-Rankuwa despite the fact that he lived in Philip Nel Park.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they were mopping up placements for next year.

He said all learners had been placed, but acknowledged that it had been brought to their attention that there were many parents whose children had been placed in schools that they did not prefer.

“We have advised them to fill objection forms, but we want to put proper context to this request.

“Education is a right and if somebody made an application then found the school is full, the department is obligated to provide an alternative, because if we don’t, it means your child will stay at home without a school.

“We therefore appeal to parents to accept placements that have been offered.”

He said they acknowledged the challenge of space limitations in areas such as Lenasia, Mondeor, Meredale, Naturena, Midrand, Edenvale, Kempton Park, Pretoria North, Pretoria East and Pretoria South.

Lesufi said parents who submitted objections and appeals should note that those were being processed and responses would be provided in due course.

He said most of the appeals were being resolved in consultation with affected parents.

Pretoria News