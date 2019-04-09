VINCENT MASHABATHAKGA and Mokgadi Malisa during a march of unemployed graduates in Pretoria yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Mokgadi Malisa obtained her B.Com Economics degree from Unisa in 2015, but could not get employment for two years. Malisa embarked on studies for a Postgraduate Certificate in Education thinking there was a high demand for teachers in the country. But both her qualifications are gathering dust at home.

Yesterday, she joined other unemployed graduates who marched to the Department of Higher Education, Department of Basic Education and the Union Buildings demanding jobs.

The small group under the banner #HireGraduates from Limpopo, met in the city centre before embarking on the march under the watchful eye of police.

The 31-year-old Malisa said: “I need a job. I have two qualifications, but I'm still unemployed. Sitting at home knowing very well that you went to university is very painful; you sometimes even think of taking your own life.

“Basic Education tells us it is only hiring Funza Lushaka beneficiaries, but those who used the National Student Financial Aid Scheme or paid for themselves are not getting first preference,” she said.

Malisa said she came armed with her documentation in case someone promised her a job during the march. “I have my CVs and qualifications with me here today because I'm hoping that maybe someone will just hire us because things are really hard.”

Vincent Mashabathakga, who led the march, said: “Lots of graduates are coming out of universities and we are concerned that they are coming to increase the jobless list.

“Every time government promises us that it is going to create employment, but this doesn't happen; we always hear that more than 500000 jobs are going to be created. They sing this song every day, but the jobs are nowhere to be found.

“Graduates get internships, but they hardly ever get permanent employment and it becomes a very serious problem. We need President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to us and tell us the plan they will put in place which will be used to create those jobs.

“The main issue is that they are only hiring graduates who studied using government bursaries. They only hire social workers who are using government bursaries.

“Teachers are also facing a huge problem because Funza Lushaka beneficiaries are the ones who are getting preference. What about those who are self-funded or a person whose mother is an informal trader or domestic worker and wasn't using the bursary?” he asked.

He said nurses also faced problems when they were supposed to do community service.

Pretoria News