Grandmother, 63, and girl, 11, find shelter in Eersterust

Pretoria - A 63-year-old grandmother who has been living on the streets with an 11-year-old girl recently found a temporary place to stay in Eersterust. One of the community leaders has opened up her heart and home for Cynthia Chivambo and the little girl until they find a permanent home. Cynthia said since her husband passed away in 2016 due to liver cancer, her and her three children’s lives have been turned upside down. She said the children were her late husband’s grandchildren and they took them in after their mother abandoned them when they were very young. “After my husband passed, we were kicked out and after that we had to split up because we did not have a proper place to stay. That is how I ended up giving away the children to friends to live with,” she said. In 2018 she found herself and the 11-year-old living outside Denlyn Shopping Center in Mamelodi for six months. She said they would wake up early in the morning and bath in the toilets and then she would take her to school in Eersterust then later fetch her. She explained that she never told anyone at her school because she didn't want the little girl to be teased. Last year she found shelter in Eersterust but later had to move out due to overcrowding. She explained that she was later taken in by a lady who is also a sector leader. She said the problem with staying there was being unable to use the toilet due to the steps. Chivambo said she previously suffered from a stroke twice and now uses crutches to walk.

“What I really want now is a place of my own where all my children can stay with me and I can see all of them in one house together looking after each other. I don't want them to grow up the way I grew up,” she said.

Eersterust’s Covid-19 war room coordinator and community liaison Novina Pillay said they often assisted Chivambo with whatever she needed and were helping her find a permanent home. Pillay said they would appreciate it if anyone could assist in this regard even if it is a place outside Eersterust and they would gladly assist with anything else they need.

“The 11-year-old cannot be removed from Cynthia because the child is dependent on her. The child was abandoned by her mother when she was three weeks old. The child is already insecure in her life and the only person she knows she can rely on is the grandmother and she always wants to be by her side,” she said.

She said they tried to help her contact Chivambo’s relatives however she only had one brother who lived in Cape Town under his employer’s shelter. The oldest child is 20-years-old and lives with the 14-year-old in a small shack in Mamelodi.

Chivambo said she applied for a home in 1990 however she has been waiting ever since. She said she collects her social grant herself every month. She cooks and cleans for her and the little girl everyday and said she recently tested for Covid 19.

She said the nurses told her she had nothing to worry about after she told them about her constant headaches and they told her it was all because of the stress.

Pretoria News