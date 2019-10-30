The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Social Work posthumously on the late Struggle veteran and social justice crusader at its Main Campus in Pretoria.
The degree was conferred on Madikizela-Mandela in recognition of her revolutionary social work, which impacted on individuals, groups and communities.
Also, for the role she played in bringing about social change as an activist and a community developer to empower women.
Notable moments in her social justice campaign, such as her being the first black medical social worker at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, served as highlights and footnotes to her social work journey.