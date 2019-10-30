Grandson accepts honorary doctorate on behalf of Winnie









UNISA vice-chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya presents the honorary Doctor of Social Work (honoris causa) to Zondwa Mandela on behalf of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It was an emotional moment, punctuated by ululating and jubilation, when Zondwa Mandela received an honorary doctorate on behalf of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Unisa last night. The university conferred the degree of Doctor of Social Work posthumously on the late Struggle veteran and social justice crusader at its Main Campus in Pretoria. The degree was conferred on Madikizela-Mandela in recognition of her revolutionary social work, which impacted on individuals, groups and communities. Also, for the role she played in bringing about social change as an activist and a community developer to empower women. Notable moments in her social justice campaign, such as her being the first black medical social worker at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, served as highlights and footnotes to her social work journey.

During her banishment in the then Orange Free State, she started a social welfare programme for the poor, including a crèche and a soup kitchen.

Madikizela-Mandela was also recognised for her radical challenge to the apartheid system from the early stages of her life as a professional social worker.

Grandson Zondwa Mandela said it was with difficulty that he came up to accept the honorary doctorate on her behalf.

“I still believe it was a life lived for too short a time. I think collectively we would have loved to see her accept this doctorate and speak. It would have been exhilarating, a moment we would have cherished.”

Mandela said he was still reeling from the loss of her. He said accepting the doctorate took him back to when he obtained his first qualification, the support she gave him, and hardships along the way. “It was on this exact stage where I got my first degree. My grandmother’s support was vital and she was there every step of the way. It was through my completion of the degree that she decided to go back to Wits to finish her degree as well. So our bond was very special.”

Mandela said the acknowledgement of great African leaders was vital to honour his grandmother, and Unisa was also honouring Madikizela-Mandela by renaming one of the halls on the campus after her.

