Hammanskraal ANC members gather at Mandela Hall during the so called People's State of the Capital Address by the Tshwane regional ANC chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - It was unclear who was behind the threat to shut down the city this morning ahead of the delivery of the 2019 State of the Capital Address by executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Notices circulated on social media throughout the day headlined, Save Tshwane #TotalShutdown, listing a wide range of reasons for the claimed mass action. The reasons included lack of service delivery, unfair municipal billing system and arbitrary taxi fines and impounding of vehicles.

The same message was echoed in Mamelodi during a protest by taxi drivers yesterday morning.

ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa also warned about imminent service delivery protests in townships. He specifically referred to protests that would be take place between now and the general election on May 8.

He said: “I’ve heard people are going to organise a shutdown. We are not against it because there is no service delivery in Hammanskraal.”

He distanced the official opposition in the metro from the protests, but said the party shared the sentiments of the organisers. Maepa was speaking to Hammans- kraal residents, who packed the Mandela Hall during what the ANC described as the “people’s state of the capital address”. Maepa slammed the DA-led administration, saying it must carry the blame for the in-operational CCTV camera system in the CBD. At least 102 cameras have not been working for months, but the City said it would fix them. Maepa drummed up support for the ANC by asking people to vote for the party. “For the ANC to succeed it would need everyone of you to vote.”

The party, he said, would pay for transport for voters in every voting district to go to polling stations. “Taxi drivers would be given bonuses that day.”

The ANC in Tshwane would win back the municipality after the polls, he said. A plan would be worked out at national and provincial level to remove the DA from the municipality.

Maepa said from 2000 to 2016, the ANC delivered infrastructure in excess of R30billion worth of capital expenditures in the metro. “We have built roads, houses, clinics More people in Tshwane now have access to potable water and electricity.” He said the City was now the worst performing metropolitan municipality in Gauteng. “Our people no longer have blue drop status of drinking water. “Electricity cuts are a daily occurrence and waste collection has become a luxury for residents. Many have also lost their jobs,” he said.

Citing the controversial GladAfrica tender, which the auditor-general found was irregularly awarded, Maepa said corruption had become a norm.

“The GladAfrica corruption scandal was a tip of the iceberg. We now know that the City is facing a R15bn scandal in the Lombardy court case judgment.”

He criticised the City for failing to spend 22% of its Capex budget in the 2018/19 financial year.

“The metro’s infrastructure has been placed under risk due to the reversal of many crime prevention efforts implemented by the ANC before 2016.”

Mokgalapa’s office refused to entertain the rumour and claims made by the ANC last night. Acting mayoral spokesperson Norman Mohale said: “We will not give it the credence it does not deserve.”

