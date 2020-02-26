Green fix for Roodeplaat dam's algae and hyacinth build-up









JURGENS VAN LOGGERENBURG adds chemicals to the water during the cleaning of Roodeplaat Dam yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Clearer water is in the pipeline for Roodeplaat Dam which has been heavily congested by algae and hyacinth build-up. In a first for South Africa and Africa, a new algaecide - which does not harm the environment and ensures results in just 48 hours - will be added to the body of water during the course of the week. Petrus Venter of the Department of Water and Sanitation said the condition of the Roodeplaat Dam had deteriorated over the years due to inclement weather which has resulted in more inflow in the dam and human intervention. “Modern civilisation is not a noble thing and is destructive in its nature. We need to find a balance,” said Venter, who is in charge of the Roodeplaat and Hartbeespoort dams. Over the years wetland plants had been dying all around the dam, he said, and the shoreline's natural conditions were almost depleted.

“There are conservation areas where we see campers. And more use of the dam means destroying the natural conditions around the dam. We now need better systems because yesterday’s methods will not work in today’s world.

“We will never again have this dam in the condition it was when I was 5 years old; we then had a lot of aqua species, but their numbers have dwindled. You hardly see birds here because the conditions don't favour them.”

Managing man made wetlands could improve the situation over time, he said. But those were also being depleted due to developments along the shore.

Shorelines are slowly disappearing, Venter said, with the Hartbeespoort Dam seeing a massive 95% shoreline decline.

“We have dead plants all round; it is now a crisis. Taking them out is killing the system. We need to control how we take them out so we do not harm the diversity they bring.

“It can change if we start now. Last year, for a long period, even with the distorted conditions it was in a good state. The intensive floods last year increased the inflow. The algae and hyacinth then form a blanket on the dam, it becomes dark and the good algae cannot grow because of the algae and hyacinth build-up, he explained.

“All our dams around our metros are overloaded in terms of their existing purification capacity. We need additional management methods such as this eco-friendly algaecide one.”

The department has approved this treatment as an emergency measure. But in the long term, we need more awareness and better conditions, Venter said.

“The collective impact we have with our activities are evident in the deteriorating conditions we see.”

Venter said emergency funding for initiatives such as this was also a problem. “There is not enough funding. In the past, we had access to emergency funds. We need collaborations and social commitments from stakeholders who benefit from these dams. I have written many emergency statements but funding remains a problem.

“We are destroying the Earth at a rate never seen before. This has also become a water desert - meaning no life and diversity. We do not want that. There used to be a lot of fish species in this river.”

Debbie Muir, a specialist programme manager from the Department of Environmental Affairs, commended the algaecide to treat the water, clogged by high volumes of algae and hyacinth, for its effects and its environmentally friendly qualities.

“It is an encapsulated product which is slowly released and absorbed by the algae which then disintegrates through a process of oxygen and water, and there are no harmful effects.”

"There is no debris, no residue it all. It affects the bad algae and helps the system recalibrate. Within 48 hours the waters will be clearer.

About five tons which cost about R2million will be added to the dam. After monitoring the first batch, an additional 15 tons will be added, plus another 15 tons depending on how the first batch goes.

Dr Moshe Harel, one of the scientists testing the biomass of the algae and hyacinth, said this situation was not unique to South Africa.

“A single species is dominating the whole lake we have seen it in Florida, Israel and China they all have the same situation.

Different parts of the water were tested to determine doses and how severe the situation is. Treatment will begin today with the first results expected after two days.