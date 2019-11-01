The offices located in Sammy Marks yesterday had empty cubicles with a few employees at their work stations; the bulk of the workforce was camping out at the lobby in fear of being bitten.
An employee said the bugs were still problematic even after fumigation. “We are working because we are told ‘no work no pay’; so I have to work because they are monitoring the system. They did not fumigate this entire place; why do we still have bugs biting us?”
Another employee said now that the temperatures were rising the situation was bad. “During hot days we cannot even bear it; you cannot sit and work.”
Speaking to Pretoria News from the crowded lobby, another employee said she would not set foot in the office until they were certain the infestation had been completely cleared.