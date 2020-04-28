Grootvlei compost site has to close after big stink

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Following complaints from residents near the Grootvlei compost site, it has been found to have been operating illegally and instructed to cease all activities. The site has been the butt of complaints since last year when it was turned into a compost site, but the gripe was that there had been no public participation. Residents near the site complained about an unbearable pungent smell emanating from the site. Some expressed the desire to move but with the compost site there, property values declined significantly and therefore moving would leave them with losses. Of more concern for the elderly residents were constant headaches they were experiencing. A helper at one of the plots said she has been having a hard time with her asthma and breathing. Another elderly resident, who has suffered from TB, told the Pretoria News he had been spending a fortune on medication. The constant inhalation of the air from the site was making his health even worse.

Businesses operating on the plots are also battling as clients took their business elsewhere to avoid the stench in the area.

Gauteng Department of Agricultural and Rural Development chief director of compliance and enforcement Abimbola Olowa said the site had been operating illegally from last year. She said they would be issuing a compliance notice instructing that the site cease operating pending an application to properly authorise the facility. However, they will be required to pay an administrative fine prior to the finalisation of their application, which is a maximum of R5million, Olowa said.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said inspectors visited the site and advised the property owner on the legal requirements.

Mashigo said the site did not belong to the City, and therefore the landowner was responsible for any activities taking place on the site, including receiving waste material.

Asked why the site was operating despite residents not being consulted and a report by metro officials indicating that it was operating without approval, Mashigo said there had been meetings with affected parties to look at the concerns raised.