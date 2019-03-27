The #Walk4Access group is walking from Cape Town to Pretoria to raise funds for disadvantaged and historically-indebted students. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The #Walk4Access group, which is walking from Cape Town to Pretoria to raise funds for struggling students, has overcome tough conditions in the seven days it has been on the road. The 14 walkers, including University of Pretoria students, a pastor and an attorney, yesterday said they had covered five towns since the walk began on Human Rights Day.

Group spokesperson Thand’ Olwethu Dlanga said they chose to begin the walk on Human Rights Day because education was a human right.

He said the first three days of the walk were the most challenging because they were walking in the Karoo. It was dry and three volunteers developed blisters.

Yesterday, they met locals in Beaufort West and visited radio stations.

“Painful as it is, the walk has to be done so that students can get an education.

“This walk seeks to achieve awareness across the country about the burden of the cost of higher education.

“Such issues are not presented properly, so we will take our time to present them to local communities,” he said.

“Students at university are struggling and go the lengths of sleeping in toilets and libraries. The #Walk4Access is finding ways to aid the situation.”

The group intend to conclude the 1459km route on April 10 at the Union Buildings, where a memorandum will be handed over to the Presidency.

The walkers described the action as “a peaceful initiative led and developed by students to rally citizens around the burden of the cost of higher education”.

Specifically, it aims to raise awareness and funds to address the financial exclusion of students from disadvantaged backgrounds and deal with issues of student hunger and housing.

The campaign aims to raise R4million during the duration of the walk, for disadvantaged and historically- indebted students.

The funds will be strictly allocated to registered and non-registered University of Pretoria students not covered by free education - especially those who have attended the university between 2015 and 2017.

During the 21-day walk, the students will travel by road through 14 towns in total and engage local communities, requesting them to donate money.

Dlanga said the walk, which could become an annual event, sought to not only raise funds, “but bring hope to the disadvantaged students”.

Pretoria News