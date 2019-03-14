File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Rocky the Boerboel guard dog is expected to cause his owner to dig deep in his pocket, after he bit a neighbour and caused her to spend 33 days in hospital. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that owner George Jones was 100% liable for the damages which Susanna Mostert could prove she had suffered as a result of being mauled.

She claimed hundreds of thousands of rand in damages following her ordeal at the hands of what she referred to as a vicious dog.

Mostert told the court she and her family moved into a house on Jones’ plot in Andeon, north-west of Pretoria. She said when she signed the rental agreement Jones told her he kept a Boerboel as a guard dog and was told he would not bite.

The Mosterts shared a common property at the front with Jones.

She said she often encountered Rocky early in the mornings.

She said Rocky would “mock charge” her and she would tell him to lie down. After the last incident she spoke to Jones about the dog and he said he would keep Rocky caged.

Mostert said Jones’ wife, Terry, accompanied her to a church event on December 4 2015.

The next evening they again went to church and dropped Terry at home.

Mostert walked the wife to the front door. On the way Mostert lost her footing and when she looked up she stared into the eyes of Rocky.

Rocky bit her several times on the leg. He let go but then lunged at her throat.

The court said Jones had a responsibility to safeguard others on his property against the dog.

Pretoria News