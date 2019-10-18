Guards demonstrate at Tshwane House demand to be insourced









OUTSOURCED security guards and EFF members demonstrate outside Tshwane House demanding that the guards be insourced by the metro. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Outsourced security guards yesterday came out with guns blazing as they demonstrated outside Tshwane House, demanding that Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa insource them with immediate effect. They braved the scorching sun, marching from Princess Park to the municipal headquarters, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to Mokgalapa. Led by the EFF in Tshwane, the marchers called on the mayor to speed up the insourcing process. They vociferously called for the City to hire them by November 1 and gave Mokgalapa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their demands. They wanted Mokgalapa to follow in the footsteps of his Joburg counterpart Herman Mashaba who has insourced the security guards there.

EFF regional chairperson Moaferika Mabogwana said: “If the mayor is confused and does not know what to do, he must take reference from Herman Mashaba.

“He is going to assist him, because Mashaba, when he implemented insourcing there was never a smack-down (showdown) in Joburg.”

He accused Mokgalapa of wanting to start a showdown by calling for all the security vacancies to be advertised.

“We know that when you invite the security guards of the whole country to come and apply in Tshwane that you are inviting problems.

“Do away with all human resource processes because already these people (have been) vetted by the Private Securities Industry Regulatory Authority. You can’t become a security guard when you have a criminal record. The entity has already vetted you.” He said there was over a billion rand set aside to implement municipal insourcing.

Mabogwana took a swipe at MMC for Safety and Security Karen Meyer, who accompanied Mokgalapa, for trying to deny the EFF permission to stage the march.

“This white lady here does not have a good relationship with the people she represents. She is very arrogant. She declared a battle against the EFF. We are saying to the executive we no longer want her as the MMC for safety and security,” he said.

Mokgalapa, who received the memorandum, told protesters that he was called “an action man”. He promised that he would respond in seven days. “I am going to look into your memorandum and I will engage with your leaders. There is a lot of work in Tshwane and we need to hold hands with each other to make it a prosperous city.”

Earlier on, the crowd jeered at MMC for Human Settlements Sello Maimane, who had been sent by Mokgalapa to receive the memorandum. He went back into Tshwane House, escorted by security personnel.

Pretoria News