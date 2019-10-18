They braved the scorching sun, marching from Princess Park to the municipal headquarters, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to Mokgalapa.
Led by the EFF in Tshwane, the marchers called on the mayor to speed up the insourcing process.
They vociferously called for the City to hire them by November 1 and gave Mokgalapa a seven-day ultimatum to respond to their demands.
They wanted Mokgalapa to follow in the footsteps of his Joburg counterpart Herman Mashaba who has insourced the security guards there.