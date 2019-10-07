Sophia said it all started in 2014 when they got a donation of a plane to support the dream and vision to take the less-privileged and orphans on flights.
“We have been flying outreaches since 2014 and to date we have flown over 4000 youngsters and this year we brought in the cancer drive people in as well and some orphanages.
She said there was no target and raising funds was a bit difficult. Because operating the plane was also costly, they needed more people supporting the initiative.
“Pay it forward wherever you are and have a helpful nature. Some of the children will be inspired to be pilots and also pay it forward; it has to start somewhere.”