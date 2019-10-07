Haircuts in the air in bid to raise cancer awareness









KALEIGH WEISS, 10, gets a haircut in the air to raise funds for cancer awareness.. Picture: Christo Crous Pretoria - Getting your haircut in the air in the name of raising funds for cancer awareness and giving orphans a chance to experience a flight - that is the fresh approach being taken by Mark Hill and his wife Sophia. Sophia said it all started in 2014 when they got a donation of a plane to support the dream and vision to take the less-privileged and orphans on flights. “We have been flying outreaches since 2014 and to date we have flown over 4000 youngsters and this year we brought in the cancer drive people in as well and some orphanages. She said there was no target and raising funds was a bit difficult. Because operating the plane was also costly, they needed more people supporting the initiative. “Pay it forward wherever you are and have a helpful nature. Some of the children will be inspired to be pilots and also pay it forward; it has to start somewhere.”

Her husband reiterated the point. “Do some good for humanity with whatever talent you possess.

“Charity has been in my heart for a long time. I have flown actors, pres (presidents), multi-millionaires and the poorest of the poor and the difference is how you treat someone and give them an experience.

“Wherever I landed I would have children quickly flock around the helicopter, amazed by all the controls thinking flying is difficult and what I try to do is take them in the air and show them it is possible and raise their hopes that they can do it.

“The name of the aircraft is Little Annie; she was also an orphan. So Ubuntu and a good gesture of just giving someone an experience they probably won’t have again is inspiring.”

Hill said the concept of cutting hair in the air was unique and had not been done before.

“My friend cuts hair for charity and so we thought about cutting hair in the air and taking the proceeds from the donated seats to fly orphans, cancer children and survivors.

“If we can raise funds for this cause it would be great and give us a chance to change more lives.”

Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge also attended the charity run. “The entire initiative is a good and thoughtful one to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and give an opportunity to kids to ride in one of the oldest planes we have,” she said.

Botlhali Machika, 11, said the flight was a great experience; he had thought it would be frightening.

“I am ready to do it again and I would love to be a pilot and see the entire world while flying.”

Pretoria News