Hairdresser lockdown 'hits a million lives'

Pretoria - About a million people dependent on the hairdressing industry stand to be severely prejudiced by the sector's exclusion during level 4 of the lockdown regulations. This is detailed in an urgent application by the hairdressing industry to be declared an essential service in the Western Cape High Court today. The industry argued in court papers that it was not simply a question of hairdressers not being able to put food on the table if they could not work. The emotional aspects of salon work had shown that hairdressers also acted as makeshift counsellors for many people, said advocate Carlo Viljoen, who is leading the application for salons to be reopened. “There is a psychological need in the community for hairdressers who contribute towards a stable, constructive society,” he stated in an affidavit.

Viljoen made it clear that it was not just all about hair, citing a poem by an unknown author in his court papers that concludes “It’s not just hair. Never has been; never will be.”

He said he was not only acting in the interests of hairdressers, but also their clients and all their dependants. He wants an order that the industry be temporarily included as an essential service under level 4 of lockdown, pending a review for its exclusion.

There were 90 000 registered hairdressers in the country and about 120 000 who were unregistered. The industry injected R250billion a year into the economy, he said.

The hairdressing industry was mostly a hand-to-mouth operation with few, if any hairdressers, able to put away any significant savings. A vast majority are single parents who support their children from day to day.

“The prohibition on their services has arbitrarily and without warning cut them off from earning a livelihood- for themselves and their dependants.”

There was no reason why this industry could not continue under the Covid-19 pandemic, Viljoen said, as hairdressers were well-versed in sanitation and creating hygienic environments. Salons had to adhere to existing regulations, disinfecting protocols and had access to sanitation products.

Viljoen said the industry knew how to deal with infectious diseases as had been the case through the HIV/Aids, swine flu and other pandemics. The government seemed to have simply ignored this when it reasoned that it was too risky to open this industry.

Viljoen said salons could mitigate all the risk factors by ensuring a disinfected environment, physical distancing, masks and other measures. “Surely there are less restrictive measures available like strict health protocols rather than to destroy the livelihood of about a million people, for a virus that infected only 0.012% of the population with a 1/9 mortality rate”

South Africans didn’t need “draconian imprisonment” rules which exposed them to financial doom.

Pretoria News