PREMIER David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in one of the classrooms at the new Marotola Primary School in Hammanskraal. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Premier David Makhura yesterday dismissed suggestions that the opening of a R72 million state-of-the-art clinic in Hammanskraal was designed to win votes for the ANC in the coming elections. He said only outsiders believed such services were confined to delivery during an electioneering period.

“I have been talking to residents since last year. I am with them all the time. If we didn't deliver, they would complain. They can't complain that we are not delivering now. I am very suspicious of such claims - unless those responsible are only coming here for the first time. Those who live here have asked me, ‘premier, when are you opening the clinic’?” he said.

Makhura was speaking to the media outside the new clinic in Kekana Gardens in the township.

He said the centre would go a long way towards alleviating the plight of the people in the area.

For years the community had used a small clinic and complained that it was always congested, with long queues.

Accompanied by a team of MECs, Makhura cut the ribbon to officially mark the centre's opening. Construction started in 2016 and took just more than two years to complete.

Makhura said: “There was a delay in receiving the equipment that was ordered because most of the health equipment is not manufactured in the country.”

He said the centre complied with National Health Insurance requirements and was fitted with technology that could be found in some of the best hospitals.

Makhura said other clinics in the pipeline would be modelled on the architectural design of the Hammanskraal clinic.

Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa said the project had been beset by stoppages because the community wanted jobs, while the contractor's lack of capacity compounded the delays.

She said the new clinic would be digitalised and was energy-efficient.

“Our people can rest assured we will not only provide medication, but also provide world-class clinics,” she said.

Makhura said two more clinics would be built in Hammanskraal and construction was under way.

“We are building a new Jubilee Hospital on the ground where the old one is. There were land issues, but these have now been sorted out.”

He also went to Stinkwater to open a state-of-the art school, Marobia Primary, eliciting much community enthusiasm.

Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo, whose department built the school, handed the keys to his Education counterpart, Panyaza Lesufi.

The school has boreholes and a water purification treatment plant to make sure the water is clean and safe for consumption.

Mamabolo urged the community not to “burn the school when you toyi-toyi”.

Lesufi announced that the department planned to convert three schools in Tshwane to specialised streams.

“We are starting a revolution in which children will not queue for social grants but for graduation,” he said.

The R65million school buildings comprised an administrative block, intermediate block, Grade R block, senior block and a sports facility.

In 1965 the school opened with seven classrooms and the then Bophuthatswana administration added eight.

Pretoria News