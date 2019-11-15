Hammanskraal patient sent from pillar to post for knee replacement op









JOHANNA MABASO claims she has been waiting for a knee operation for the past 12 years. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Johanna Mabaso, 63, from Pankop in Hammanskraal claims she has been on a waiting list to get her knee replacement operations for the past 12 years - six of them at Steve Biko Academic Hospital - with no success. The mother of three told the Pretoria News that she was turned away along with other patients on Wednesday, with the hospital saying theatre rooms had non-functional air-conditioners. Mabaso has arthritis and needs to have knee replacement surgery on both her knees, which have deteriorated over the years. Hospital spokesperson Lovey Mogapi said the Hammanskraal area was officially serviced by Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and not Steve Biko. Mogapi said it was important that patients went to official referral routes as bypassing them increased waiting times and queues. This, Mogapi said, affected people that were officially to be serviced by that specific area.

Mabaso, who is on crutches, said: “I have been going to Steve Biko since 2013 but to date, I have not had operations done. All I get is pain killers, check-ups and postponements.”

in all the six years, she said things started looking promising only recently when she was told to book for the operation in October.

“I remember going years back and being told my name couldn’t be found on the list, despite having being registered. The doctor who was helping said she would try to push for me to get help quickly but that never happened until recently. All the doctors who saw me always questioned why it was taking long,” Mabaso said.

The patient said she was phoned to go to the hospital to book a bed on October 21, and was told the operation was due to be performed two days later.

“But it never happened, because the first patient they operated on that day was bleeding too much and was transferred to ICU. They said my operation couldn’t be processed.

“The doctor told me to go home, but I refused to leave. Then he rescheduled for October 25, but still nothing happened. The next was October 30, and still no success,” she said.

Mabaso further claims she was told to go back home, and return to hospital on Monday this week to book a bed as the operation had been scheduled for Wednesday.

“The doctor just told me to go back home and wait until January to re-register at a clinic on Lilian Ngoyi Street and wait in the same queue as I had in the past 12 years.

“My knees were not that bad when I started with the check-ups, but now I can barely walk. They gave me knee braces which are not even helping. I’m getting worse,” she said.

Mogapi denied that the patient had been waiting for surgery for that long.

“No patient waits for 12 years for the operation. The patient may have been receiving treatment for her knees for 12 years and now requires an operation. We are still to compare notes with the complainant so that we can check where this understanding comes from.”

She said the hospital was already in contact with the patient and promised to give it urgent attention.

“Indeed operation slots reserved for cases like those of knees do get taken over by trauma or injury cases that are commonly life-threatening.

“(This is) as a result of the scourge of trauma and physical violence in our communities. We empathise with the patient in her suffering and all will be done in assisting her as soon as it is possible.”

Mogapi denied allegations the patient was told to restart at the back of the queue. “The doctor concerned has said this is a misunderstanding; there is no way that he could have sent the patient to restart a queue. The patient is re-booked and will be contacted, if not already.”

Pretoria News