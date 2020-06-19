Hammanskraal school feeds 60 families with jars of soup

Pretoria - A Private community school in Hammanskraal feeds around 60 families in surrounding areas with jars filled with wonderful soup ingredients. CEO of the school Mathilda Fourie said when they posted the initiative on social media asking people to donate jars, they never thought they would receive so much attention. Fourie said they have been running this for three weeks now and they had already received over 500 jars. The school normally has a feeding scheme which has grown tremendously since the lockdown. “Most people have lost their jobs temporarily and some permanently which increases the amount of families that need assistance with food. "We are just a school that serves the community and our aim is really being able to bring a good education to people who can't afford it,” she said.

She said they found the recipe on Facebook and thought it would complement the cold season so well and assist many families that were struggling with food. She said they also provide toiletries for the kids considering also that many families were already having a hard time paying for their fees.

Fourie encouraged people to continue supporting their efforts and said people could still donate jars or the ingredients. She said they have a driver that could collect them as well.

“A coffee jar can feed four people and the ingredients include half a cup of rice, half a cup of soup mix, half a cup lentils, one unrwapped stock cube and one packet of soup powder,” she said.

She said people can contact them on 079 669 3432 or email them on [email protected] Fourie said the school has 835 children from grade RRR up to grade 11.

She said they kept their classes small because most of the children there were behind and they wanted to work deeply with them.

“We work with them emotionally as well as physically .We also have therapy for them and we also have a special class in grade nine We feel a lot of kids might not be able to go to university so we do help them with skills development as well for those that struggle,” she said.

