Picture: succo/Pixabay Pretoria - A Hammanskraal supermarket owner turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday to obtain a contempt of court order against a Temba attorney. He also wanted her to be committed to jail if she did not within 24 hours divulge the whereabouts of the contents of his shop, which were removed about two weeks ago. Muhammad Hameed suspected that the goods which were loaded into trucks over about three days and taken to an undisclosed location exceeded more than R10million. In a bizarre set of circumstances, Hameed said he helplessly watched as a group of men - one of them whom he claimed was armed - simply took away his livelihood. At the centre of what Hameed described as being an armed robbery was attorney Phetogo Molati. He said she arrived at the shop and ordered that his entire stock, as well as that of the adjacent liquor store belonging to his family, be taken.

He stated that they even stripped his supermarket of its fittings and also took these, together with large amounts of cash kept at the two shops.

To make matters worse, his shop was locked and to this day he cannot gain entrance to it.

Hameed owned the Majeneng Supermarket (a franchise of Saverite) and said the “armed robbery” now left him entirely out of pocket.

Molati claimed that she acted on the instruction of the Master of the High Court who is handling the estate of a deceased former worker at the supermarket.

She claimed that Hameed and the deceased went into a partnership and that he owed her estate money.

However, she could not produce an order to show that the seizure was lawful.

The court two weeks ago ordered her to return the goods immediately or to divulge its whereabouts to the Sheriff so that it could be returned. Molati, meanwhile, said she had nothing to do with the goods being taken, nor did she know where they were and that she had simply supervised the process on the instruction of the Master. Thus, she could not adhere to the court order.

Judge Johan Louw said it seemed as if people took the law into their own hands by producing a firearm during the raid and even locked the shop. Molati denied this.

The case stood down until yesterday afternoon, when Molati arrived at court with an advocate to represent her. The matter will be heard on Friday so she can file her answers.

