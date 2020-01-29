He also wanted her to be committed to jail if she did not within 24 hours divulge the whereabouts of the contents of his shop, which were removed about two weeks ago.
Muhammad Hameed suspected that the goods which were loaded into trucks over about three days and taken to an undisclosed location exceeded more than R10million.
In a bizarre set of circumstances, Hameed said he helplessly watched as a group of men - one of them whom he claimed was armed - simply took away his livelihood.
At the centre of what Hameed described as being an armed robbery was attorney Phetogo Molati. He said she arrived at the shop and ordered that his entire stock, as well as that of the adjacent liquor store belonging to his family, be taken.