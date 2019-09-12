Pretoria - The issue of dirty smelly undrinkable water in Hammanskraal has taken a new twist,. It has now emerged that the cancellation of a chlorine contract last year has contributed to the poor quality of water supplied to residents.

This surfaced during a meeting between the City’s Utility Services MMC Abel Tau and the portfolio committee on Water and Sanitation on Tuesday.

The committee learnt that the contract was cancelled without a contingency plan in place to ensure clean water from the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Also in attendance at the meeting were senior municipal officials and managers from the Department of Water and Sanitation, who had been summoned by the committee to account for the poor quality of water in Hammanskraal.

Committee chairperson Machwene Semenya said the contract cancellation led to the release of untreated water into the Apies River from the Rooiwal water purification plant.

She criticised the City of Tshwane for cancelling the contract without a contingency plan, saying it was reckless and negligent.

Tau said: “I was actually not aware that there is a problem like that. When the contract was cancelled they bought enough chlorine to last them for at least two years. It is not like we didn't have chlorine. The problem started on June 30 this year.”

Tau claimed that the problem with the chlorine contract started after it had been awarded to a bidder with the lowest pricing. But, it was discovered that the pricing was not going to be sustainable for the duration of the contract.

“The option was to go with the highest bidder and the contract with the bidder with the lowest pricing was cancelled,” Tau said. He said as a result of the cancellation, the matter was now subject to a court action.

Tau, however, expressed disappointment in officials, who didn’t report the problem to top management. “We want to see action taken against them. I am at the point where I want to open a case with the police because that person must be arrested.”

He assured the committee that chlorine was now being applied as part of the process to treat the water.

The committee has asked the City for regular updates on the disciplinary process on the matter.

Semenya also expressed concerns about the underspending on capital expenditure by the City since the 2008/9 financial year.

“It is unacceptable that South Africa’s capital city spends just over R400million on water and sanitation Capex in a financial year,” she said.

Of the 15 waste water treatment works, only two were operating within design capacity and four were at a critical state, the committee was told.

The City was castigated for its lack of planning as a water services authority.

Semenya said: “It boggles one’s mind why the municipality in 2004 had a masterplan that indicated that infrastructure expenditure had to take into consideration population growth, economic growth and development, aging infrastructure and pressure points in the system yet no plans were implemented to take those items into consideration in their implemented programmes.”

She said lack of planning would cost the City R2bn now to capacitate Rooiwal plant, which would be done over two phases.

Both the City and department have agreed to cooperate to remedy the situation, and the committee welcomed their commitment.

The committee has instructed the department and the City to provide regular updates on the interventions.

Department spokesperson Lebogang Maseko said Deputy Minister David Mahlobo conducted an oversight visit at the plant.

She said Mahlobo noted that the treatment works were over-capacitated and evidently poorly operated and maintained. “As a result of this, it was found that poor quality effluent is discharged into the Apies River which feeds into the Leeukraal Dam, responsible for water supply to Hammanskraal residents.”

Maseko said Mahlobo advised the City to own up to the problems and work with the department to find sustainable solutions.

