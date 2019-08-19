File photo: Independent Media

Pretoria - It has been all about the quality of water supplied to residents in the Hammanskraal region during the past week. And based on how the matter was playing itself out in the public gallery, indications are that it is not about to go away soon. But the sooner the main players find peace, the better it will be for residents.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) insisted, based on tests conducted by the reputable CSIR, that the water in the affected area was not suitable for human consumption.

In a bold move, SAHRC provincial head Buang Jones urged the people of the affected areas to refrain from using the water. He asked the City of Tshwane to provide the people of Hammanskraal with potable water immediately.

The SAHRC has said it will in October launch a citywide inquiry into the water situation in Tshwane.

The crucial player in the matter is, of course, the City of Tshwane; Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said tests conducted as recently as August 2 found the water to be compliant.

According to him, the issue was the colourant, to which the metro was trying to find a solution and would engage the SAHRC, Department of Water and Sanitation and the provincial government in this regard.

Mokgalapa said the City takes the provision of quality water seriously as this was a human right which should be treated with the sensitivity it deserved. His Utility Services MMC Abel Tau had earlier warned that the water quality dispute could lead to residents being caught up in a political storm.

Tau said it was very dangerous to take the first sample and conclude that the water is unfit for human consumption, thus questioning the credibility of the tests that had been done by other parties.

The department, through spokesperson Sputnik Ratau, said the CSIR report confirmed their position that the water in Hammanskraal was not drinkable. The results confirmed what they had always known, he said.

You also get other role-players, like the official opposition ANC and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, both of whom threatened legal action.

The civil rights movement said it found the drinking water was contaminated with Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli and faecal matter. Those that believe this report say the water is dirty, toxic and completely unsafe for human consumption.

According to this school of thought, the water could potentially stunt the growth of babies, and those who consume it could develop cancer in the long term.

The ANC, meanwhile, has accused Tshwane of “unashamedly trampling on the human rights of our residents” by failing to provide clean water.

The City, Department of Sanitation and SAHRC met last week to try to find each other, resolving to convene a public meeting tomorrow to give feedback to the community.

However, it is obvious the three parties are not talking with the same voice. Based on the information that has been in the public domain in the past week, there are question marks on what exactly they will be telling the public at the meeting.

The three are armed with a report from the CSIR which says the water is unsafe. The City says its own report tells a different story and disputes that the water is unsafe, and that the finalisation of its water treatment plant servicing the area will improve things drastically. Hopefully, they will make attempts to find each other before facing the residents in order to present a united front and long-term solution to the problem.

Residents, who have been complaining about the issue long before the DA-led coalition came into power, and some of whom have reportedly been hospitalised because of the water, want solutions, not the blame game.

