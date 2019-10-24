Commissioners should shed patriarchal predispositions in their assessment of evidence and must be able to grapple with mutually destructive versions by single witnesses to untangle the knot of who was telling the truth.
This is according to the Johannesburg Labour Court, in a sexual harassment claim against a former senior official at Old Mutual.
Nelson Makanda was fired by the company after he was found to have sexually harassed a female employee. The CCMA, however, found that he was unfairly dismissed.
Old Mutual was not happy with this finding and turned to the Labour Court, where Acting Judge M Sibanda criticised the manner in which the commissioner of the CCMA handled the matter.