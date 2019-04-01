A FILE picture of Polish immigrant Janusz Walus during a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in Pretoria on August 18, 1997. The man who killed Chris Hani is making yet another bid for parole. African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus believes he has done everything within his power to be rehabilitated and that he is ready to face the outside world. He made these statements in his latest affidavit before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

Walus will return to the court in yet another bid for his release. This time, he will ask to at least be released on day parole. His main aim nonetheless is to be released on ordinary parole.

The court last year ordered that Justice Minister Michael Masutha had to reconsider parole. In January, the minister yet again refused parole. His reason was that there were conflicting psychological reports regarding Walus.

He said at the time that having considered the various reports of psychologists and the apparent contradictions arising therein, it was difficult for him to make a determination on the suitability for placement on parole at that stage.

Masutha said a further profile on Walus must be submitted to him within six months for his reconsideration.

But in his latest papers, Walus said he had done everything possible to prove he was a changed man. He stated that the delay of six months in which to obtain a further profile on him for reconsideration was simply a quest to frustrate the granting of his parole.

His lawyer Julian Knight said they were waiting for a date for the court hearing, but it was expected to be soon.

Walus is serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre for the April 1993 killing of Hani. He has already served 25 years, but in terms of the legislation he was sentenced under at the time, he needed to serve only 20 years before he could be considered for parole, he said.

Last year, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, set aside the latest refusal by the minister to place the 64-year-old killer on parole.

Judge Selby Baqwa referred the matter back to Masutha and said the minister must within 120 days of this order reconsider parole for the Pole.

The judge further ordered Masutha had to make his decision after Walus was given the opportunity to respond to a previous report by the parole board, in which it was stated he regretted killing Hani the husband and father, but not that he had shot Hani the communist.

“I have stated many times that I have remorse about what I had done. I am completely a-political and do not subscribe to any political views anymore. I accept the new democratic dispensation, the constitution and the current government. I will most certainly not offend again I will be a law-abiding citizen of South Africa," he said in his latest statement.

A report by psychological services, which forms part of his new application to court, stated that he appeared to have remorse for Hani’s killing. He also had empathy with the Hani family's loss. “He stated he could no longer justify the murder of a human being, whether it is for political or personal motive,” the report said. Walus meanwhile asked that he be deported back to Poland if released, or that Home Affairs grant him permission to complete his parole term in South Africa.

