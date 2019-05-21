Hashim Amla goes into the Proteas’ two warm-up games with lots to prove to the public, but principally to himself. Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix

Hashim Amla will get the chance to find both form and importantly confidence in South Africa’s two pre-World Cup warm-up games against Sri Lanka and the West Indies. While Amla’s spot in the 15-man squad for the tournament was never in doubt according to convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, there is no denying that he isn’t the dominant opener he once was. Sure his average over the last 10 ODIs he has played is 41.66, but Amla has always operated at a higher standard than that, and in the last 18 months the Proteas have not seen the best of him.

Coupled with a troubling slump in his fielding, the 36-year-old goes into the warm-up matches with lots to prove to the public, but principally to himself.

Away from the game he has had to support his sick father, but those close to him have said a number of times in recent weeks that he has been able to compartmentalise those personal demands while giving some strong focus to his batting.

He has hit thousands of balls in a number of sessions with Proteas batting coach Dale Benkenstein after withdrawing himself from the Cape Cobras during the T20 Challenge.

The support from teammates is understandably strong with Aiden Markram, an internal rival for the opener’s berth, going so far as to state that it would be “silly” not to have Amla in the starting side for the World Cup opener against England next Thursday.

“He’s not scored the amount of runs he would have liked, but he’s also an experienced campaigner,” said South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis, who has played alongside Amla in 110 ODIs. “It’s why he withdrew himself from that T20 competition, it was about the preparation he wanted to get.”

However even Du Plessis, who values Amla’s input, could not guarantee him a spot in the starting team for the tournament. “In terms of team selection (for the final XI) that’s something we’ll make after those two warm-up games,” Du Plessis said.

“Generally you want to pick guys who are in form. If you believe Hash is the guy and is in the best form for the first game, he will be picked. If we feel there are other guys who are more in form... form plays a huge role in a long series like this, so hopefully Hash goes ‘bang bang’ in those two warm-up games, gets two hundreds in a row and then we can smile from there.”

As Zondi stated when the squad was announced last month, Amla owes his spot ostensibly to his experience, that stretches back 11 years in the ODI team, has included 174 matches, three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments and two World Cups.

“You cannot substitute experience. We don’t go to this World Cup with all the experience we had in the past, we are a much younger team, but I see that as positive,” said Du Plessis.

“Hash has been to tournaments, understands what that is like, that is always a great thing to have, but there is no guarantee that it means he’ll score runs. He brings a nice calm composure and even if he doesn’t play a game, the knowledge and experience he’ll share with someone like an Aiden Markram will be something he’ll only be able to get from Hashim.”

“He’ll talk him through those first 10 overs in English conditions, where he’s played a lot of county cricket. Experience is vital to us as a group,” Du Plessis added.

SA will face Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Friday. The match carries no limited-overs status and all 15 players in the squad will be allowed to play.