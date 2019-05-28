AFTER announcing that Centurion Lake would be closed off with concrete, executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa now says a public meeting will be convened to discuss its future. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Residents will in July be afforded a chance to submit input regarding what the City of Tshwane must do with smelly, dirty Centurion Lake. Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa believed a meeting with the community would assist in charting the way forward on Centurion Lake.

“Come July, I will be engaging with the ward councillors. I will convene one public meeting to discuss it with affected communities and then we will have to move.

“We have to make sure that something is done about that dirty water called the Centurion Lake,” said the mayor, who had previously said the lake would be closed off with concrete.

He was responding to a question during a post-budget speech breakfast meeting at the City’s offices in Centurion.

During his budget speech on Thursday, Mokgalapa said R28million had been set aside for maintenance of the lake.

He had previously scorned the idea that there was a lake in the area, saying it was just a body of dirty water.

Asked whether he still maintained his view about the lake, he said: “I have not changed my view. It is just a flow of dirty water. It is not a lake.”

He was wary of the fact that its existence had been used to attract tourists, who were left disappointed by its lamentable sight.

“When you see the website of the Centurion Hotel it shows the lake and when international guests come they think they are going to be at a hotel where they would be looking into the sea, not realising that when they come they are coming to a body of dirty water,” Mokgalapa said.

The worst, he said, was in the event of heavy rains when the so-called lake overflowed and its water poured into the parking lot of the hotel.

Quite a lot of studies had been conducted into the water system, he said.

“I have to talk to my counterparts in Joburg and Ekurhuleni (about the lake) because of the issues around the waste water that comes from there," the mayor said.

He said studies were now a thing of the past. What was left was the implementation of possible solutions.

The City was looking at a number of options, which included turning the lake into an urban parking space.

“It is those discussions that we must have but we can’t discuss forever. We must now implement. We got to come to a point where we have to take a decision,” the mayor said.

