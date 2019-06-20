Informal traders at Denneboom station. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, was yesterday told that informal traders operating their business near Denneboom railway line in Mamelodi risked contracting lung disease by continuing to work on the site, where the mall was under construction. The argument was presented by a legal team representing the mall developers Isibonelo Property Services and Interden Management Services during the hearing of an application for leave to appeal by informal traders.

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), representing traders, wanted the court to set aside the May 31 ruling by Judge AJ Voster, ordering them to vacate the construction site within 48 hours.

The basis of their case was that the judge erred by ordering traders to relocate to temporary trading sites.

They argued that the judgment failed to take into account that the affected traders were not 29 as stated by developers, but 170. However, the developers’ lawyers contended that a list of 29 traders was obtained from the LHR.

Traders’ lawyers also argued that Judge Voster didn’t consider the fact that developers failed to abide by the court order dated February 10, 2017, to provide alternative trading space for hawkers.

According to them, the sites where traders were ordered to relocate, was dangerous and far away from the train station where they got their customers.

In reply, the developers' legal team said they sought the opinion of independent safety consultant, who produced an occupational health and safety report for them.

The report, according to them, detailed that traders occupying the tunnel were exposed to dust as a result of construction activities.

“The exposure to dust will lead to the traders’ health being affected, developing lung diseases and possible fatalities long after the project,” they said.

The report showed that the stalls from where traders were operating were not structurally safe. “The vibration (from) heavy machinery, excavators and roller compactors will lead to the stalls falling and injuring informal traders and members of the community” the developers counsel said.

The court heard traders had refused to vacate the site which was declared unsafe. The mall construction has been dogged by many delays emanating from a long-standing fight between the two parties.

Judgment was reserved.

Pretoria News