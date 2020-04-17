Hawks nab man for selling fake trading permits to businesses in Olievenhoutbosch

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has commended swift investigations by the Hawks for arresting a man for allegedly making and selling fake trading permits to businesses in Olievenhoutbosch. Acting spokesperson for the Ministry of Police, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, said the suspect would be charged with corruption and fraud for selling the documents to businesses that were not designated essential services during the lockdown. According to the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority will decide if it will also charge Michael Katona, 22, for contravening the Disaster Management Act. The Hawks said they had executed their mandate to act against corruption and fraud, but Katona’s alleged crime could be looked at as one that enabled businesses to break lockdown restrictions in the township. The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation office reacted to a tip-off by pretending to want to buy a permit that he was allegedly selling for R300.

Katona is in police custody and will reappear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on May 4 to lodge his bail application.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said Katona’s arrest was welcomed. Citizens who tried to take advantage of the lockdown should be arrested and punished, he added.

Bokaba said residents and business people needed to be aware that the permits were only open to people running spaza shops and those selling fruit and vegetables, in accordance with strict rules set by the government.

“These permits may only be issued to qualifying businesses by officials of the City of Tshwane and nobody else. We decentralised the process to apply for these permits to all regions and people had to apply at their regional offices.

“We are aware that some of our officials received threats in the regions from people who said they were trading in the streets, also demanding permits.

“They were not given (these) because the permits are issued based on the rules of the national government,” he said.

Bokaba said by Wednesday, the city had already issued 5800 permits to qualifying businesses and that attempts by regular citizens to print out permits from their homes should be reported.

Regarding allegations that some councillors were issuing permits to businesses, Bokaba said the office head administrator, Mpho Nawa, would deal with that.



