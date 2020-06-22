Hazelwood emergency service station shut after staffer tests positive

Pretoria - Another Tshwane Emergency Service unit has closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. The Hazelwood station (Station 18) was the latest to close after Station 4 in Silverton closed a week earlier. Silverton has since reopened. Last month, the Pieter Delport Centre also closed down for decontamination after two employees tested positive for the virus. According to spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the staff member at Station 18 reported to the supervisor that she would not be reporting for duty as she was not feeling well. “She then consulted her doctor and took a Covid-19 test.”

Mabaso said the doctor informed the staff member of her results on Friday and she informed her supervisor.

Management ordered the closure of the station and arranged for sanitising, which was done on the same day, of the station building and emergency response resources. Deep cleaning of the station, by a service provider, will be carried out today. “The staff member wore appropriate personal protection equipment daily,” he said.

“The stock availability was continuously being monitored to ensure that the front line staff were always protected. The rest of the staff working the same shift as the member were tested and are in isolation, pending their test results.

“All contacts will be traced and managed accordingly as per the Department of Health guidelines.”

Mabaso said the department would continue to take all precautionary measures to protect its most important asset - valuable staff as well as residents - who look up to it for a diligent and professional service.

Pretoria News