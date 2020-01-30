Health Department must pay mom for child's brain damage









File picture: Pixabay Pretoria - The negligent conduct of the doctors and nurses involved in the birth of Nhlanhla Nkosi at the Pholong Hospital nearly 10 years ago will cost the taxpayer millions in legal and experts’ costs. In addition, it resulted in the ­little child suffering from such severe brain damage he will never be able to care for himself. This sad tale is one of many ­similar cases before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in which a lack of proper care and treatment resulted in the child suffering brain damage and subsequently cerebral palsy. Nhlanhla was his 38-year-old mother’s sixth child. She burst into tears when she earlier told Judge Cynthia Pretorius the child had been whisked away from her directly after she gave birth.

She was only allowed to see him the following day.

Although doctors and nurses described the baby, born in May 2009, as being “floppy” and not responsive at all during the two weeks he spent in hospital, they did not mention a word to Nkosi that something was wrong when they discharged him.

Nkosi testified she had been healthy during her pregnancy.

Her problems started once her water broke at home, after which she took a taxi to the hospital.

She blamed the hospital’s nurses and doctors who were on duty on the night that she gave birth for her child’s condition. She claimed more than R1.5million in damages from the MEC for Health.

Dr Bandile Masuku is the MEC in the current administration.

Judge Pretorius agreed the staff were negligent and ordered the Health Department was 100% liable for the damages Nkosi could prove she and her child had suffered.

The MEC, on behalf of the staff implicated, denied any negligence. The court was told they diligently did their duty with the resources available to them at the time.

But the judge commented no evidence was presented to the court that the hospital lacked any equipment to deal with the baby’s birth.

Evidence was presented on ­Nkosi’s behalf that she was left unattended at times when she was clearly in distress.

She was made to deliver naturally, while it was clear that she had to have a Caesarean section.

The court was also told the staff, even after the birth of the baby, failed to render him the necessary treatment.

The judge, among others, found the nursing staff were negligent in not managing the labour process adequately and that both the nurses and doctors had failed to perform resuscitation when they realised the baby was in foetal distress.

There was also about a two-hour lapse after the paediatrician on duty saw the baby and prescribed treatment, before the baby was actually admitted to the neonatal ward. No one could explain what had happened to Nhlanhla or where he was during this time.

All in all, the judge said, the medical and nursing staff failed to prevent or manage the brain injury suffered by the child due to lack of oxygen.

Apart from the public having to fund the multimillion-rand claim once the amount is determined, more expenses were incurred.

Lawyers for the Health Department did everything possible to have the judge recuse herself from the case.

When she refused to do this, they appealed against her ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Here they also lost their case, but they persisted on to the Constitutional Court, where they yet again lost.

Meanwhile taxpayers also had to dig into their pockets for these legal expenses.

