Health Department to compensate woman tied to Mamelodi hospital bench









Martha Marais. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The case of Martha Marais, the elderly woman found lying on the floor chained to a bench at Mamelodi Day Hospital, has finally been resolved. The Department of Health yesterday announced that on a visit to the Marais residence it had reached an out-of-court settlement with the family of a 76-year-old who was tied to a bench by hospital staff. MEC of Health Dr Bandile Masuku would not disclose the exact amount of the settlement. “Due to confidentiality requirements of the mediation, the parties to the matter will not disclose the terms of settlement. Both parties believe the settlement is comprehensive and fair enough as it includes redress and improvements of our protocols at facility level,” said Masuku. The mediation process was facilitated by retired Judge Neels Classen of the South African Medico Legal Association.

Masuku said the department first successfully tested the mediation route to settling medico-legal claims. “We have learnt that mediation works because it is less acrimonious, cheaper, faster and constructive. I am pleased to announce that work is already under way to entrench the mediation route in our provincial health system,” he said.

Masuku said the department’s partnership between the South African Human Rights Commission and the South African Medico Legal Association is a model to be emulated and strengthened.

A video clip of the pensioner, who was tied to a steel bench at Mamelodi Hospital last May, caused outrage after going viral on social media. She suffered a harrowing experience after she lay on the floor while cuffed for more than eight hours.

But yesterday the pensioner looked upbeat and in jolly spirits. Wearing a striped dress and made up, she was all smiles after meeting with Masuku to discuss the settlement.

Family spokesperson Virgina Keppler said Marais was getting stronger each day thanks to the counselling she was receiving at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. “The Marais family is pleased with the settlement. Granny looks good and strong and wants to carry on with her life. She speaks less and less of the incident,” she said.

Retired Judge Neels Classen was appointed to mediate between the family and the health department.

Echoing Keppler’s sentiments was SAHRC Gauteng chairperson Buang Jones, who said the commission which represented the family applauded the department for handling the matter in a non-adversarial manner. “I hoped this would be a lesson to improve public healthcare,” he said.

Jones said that in addition to monetary compensation, Marais will also receive further medical assistance from the department. “The settlement is only right and fair. There had been a clear violation of Marais’s human rights, and there was clear humiliation and victimisation,” he said.

Three doctors, a nurse and a security guard were implicated in the matter. They were placed on special leave. Masuku said they were dealing with the matter but the employees were not going to be fired.

Masuku said he took full responsibility for his hospital staff and training has been instituted at Mamelodi Hospital. The employees were being rehabilitated by the department.

Marais was tied to a bench in the waiting area. A family member found her and said she was distressed.

Pretoria News